Bushiri the Houdini: ‘Another highly embarrassing moment for SA’

Experts were not shocked in the least after prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled the country last week and described the couple’s successful escape from South Africa’s claws of the law as “embarrassing”.

The Bushiris are missing in action after less than 10 days since they were granted bail in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

This is not the first time fugitives from high-profile cases slipped through the South African borders to skip the trial.

In 2017, the International Criminal Court found South Africa failed in its duty to arrest former Sudan president Omar al-Bashir during his visit to the country in 2015.

Al-Bashir was wanted for crimes against humanity.

Another high-profile case of fugitives slipping from the claws of the Hawks include the father and son team of personal injury lawyers Ronald and Darren Bobroff, who fled South Africa for Australia in 2016.

The duo acted on behalf of road accident victims, claiming damages from the Road Accident Fund on their behalf since 2011.

Their co-accused, Zenobia Venter, was sentenced to seven years in prison after she confessed to her part in the multi-million fraud case, News24 reported.

Political and economic analyst Daniel Silke said it was embarrassing that the Bushiris managed to flee the country.

“I don’t think at this point anyone knows what or how it happened, but it happened,” Silke said.

“This is yet another highly embarrassing moment for SA, especially in light of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa wanting to solidify

efficiencies of the state.”

Silke said it was especially embarrassing considering Ramaphosa’s recent meeting with the Malawi president, Lazarus Chakwera.

He said that these people may have managed to cross with the money because of their influence.

“The only saving grace would be to bring them back,” said Silke.

Another political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the Bushiris fleeing the country was shocking.

“The fact that Bushiri could be helped out of the country so easily is embarrassing, and a mockery of the criminal justice system.”

Mathekga added that the couple clearly must have received some assistance.

“The story shows a major shortfall in our criminal justice system,” he said.

Criminologist Dr Pixie du Toit said this was yet another example of “white collar crime”.

“The Bushiris and the Guptas are the same class criminals,” said Du Toit, adding that the state and its departments were destroyed by people who bribed officials.

“Bushiri was a flight risk from the start.”

