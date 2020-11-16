 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Bushiri the Houdini: ‘Another highly embarrassing moment for SA’

Crime 3 hours ago

Criminologist Dr Pixie du Toit said this was yet another example of “white collar crime”.

Marizka Coetzer
16 Nov 2020
04:55:07 AM
PREMIUM!
Bushiri the Houdini: ‘Another highly embarrassing moment for SA’

A spray painted parking sign is pictured at the Tshwane showgrounds in Pretoria, 25 November 2020. It is the only evidence of where Prophet Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering used to hold its services, the security at the grounds said that the tent as well as signage was removed from the premises at least 2 months ago. Picture Tracy Lee Stark 

Experts were not shocked in the least after prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled the country last week and described the couple’s successful escape from South Africa’s claws of the law as “embarrassing”. The Bushiris are missing in action after less than 10 days since they were granted bail in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. This is not the first time fugitives from high-profile cases slipped through the South African borders to skip the trial. In 2017, the International Criminal Court found South Africa failed in its duty to arrest former Sudan president Omar al-Bashir during his visit to...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

South Africa Ace Magashule ‘welcomes’ charges, will be vindicated

Crime Shepherd Bushiri and wife flee to Malawi while out on bail

World Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 – US media

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.