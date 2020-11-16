 
 
Men almost as likely to be killed by their partner as women – crime stats

Crime 3 hours ago

There were a total of 162 domestic-violence related murders, for example, and in 86 of them the victim was a female while in 76, he was a male.

Bernadette Wicks
16 Nov 2020
04:54:25 AM
Protests last year spurred South Africa to wake up to the domestic violence -- a crisis that is being worsened by coronavirus lockdown . AFP/Rajesh JANTILAL

 The police noted an almost 40% increase in reports of domestic violence between the first quarter of the current financial year and the second. During April, May and June, the police recorded 14,936 reported cases of domestic violence. Police minister Bheki Cele at the time of release of the first quarter crime statistics for 2020/2021 described these numbers as relatively low but conceded there could be under-reporting at play. During July, August and September, the numbers sprang back up and there were a staggering 20,645 reports of domestic violence related crimes around the country. This was revealed at the release...

