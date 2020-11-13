Crime 13.11.2020 05:11 pm

Northern Cape teacher nabbed following pupil’s rape

Citizen reporter
Northern Cape teacher nabbed following pupil’s rape

Picture: iStock

The man was arrested on 13 November and should be appearing in court soon, police said.

A Kimberley primary school teacher has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl pupil.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, said the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was now investigating the alleged rape.

“It is alleged that the 41-year-old male educator raped the victim on several occasions between September and October 2020. The suspect is a teacher of the victim and is employed at a local primary school in Kimberley.

“The suspect was arrested on 13 November and should be appearing in court soon. Police investigations continue.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC

Crime ‘Alcohol one of the biggest generators of violent crime,’ says Bheki Cele

Courts Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant turns state witness

Crime Serial killer the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ dies aged 74

Covid-19 EU sees vaccinations within months as cases top 1m in Italy


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition