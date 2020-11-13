Northern Cape teacher nabbed following pupil’s rape

A Kimberley primary school teacher has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl pupil.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, said the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was now investigating the alleged rape.

“It is alleged that the 41-year-old male educator raped the victim on several occasions between September and October 2020. The suspect is a teacher of the victim and is employed at a local primary school in Kimberley.

“The suspect was arrested on 13 November and should be appearing in court soon. Police investigations continue.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

