Hawks investigate the fatal shooting of a KZN cop

The Hawks have taken over the investigation of the fatal shooting of a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said Constable Jeandre Andries Jacobus Venter, 30, stationed at the Alexandra Road vehicle crime investigation unit in Pietermaritzburg, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body, and was declared dead at the scene in Msinga.

Venter and a colleague were on Thursday night, at around 8.30pm on Mbabane Road in Msinga “to arrest two suspects who were wanted for the theft of a motor vehicle that was stolen in Willowfontein on 5 October 2020”, Naicker said.

After arresting a 25-year-old suspect on Mbabane Road, the two police officers proceeded to another house to arrest the second suspect, Naicker said.

“Constable Venter remained in the vehicle with the arrested suspect. The other police officer proceeded to the second identified house and whilst he was few meters away, he heard gunshots being fired. The police officer returned to the vehicle and discovered that Constable Venter and the suspect had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. They were declared dead at the scene. Charges of murder were opened at Msinga SAPS and the Hawks have taken over the investigation,” Naicker said.

Police appealed to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111 or to report information anonymously on the MySAPSApp, Naicker added.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, has condemned Venter’s killing.

“It is saddening to learn of a police officer being killed at the hands of the criminals. We will not rest until we arrest all those involved and we have mobilised all our available resources to track the suspects involved. I would like to send my condolences to the family of our fallen hero,” Jula said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

