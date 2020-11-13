Crime 13.11.2020 10:51 am

Deputy police commissioner axed following corruption charges

Citizen reporter
Deputy police commissioner axed following corruption charges

Bonang Mgwenya. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Bonang Mgwenya was charged with corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering. 

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sithole, has dismissed the country’s deputy police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya.

Mgwenya was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 12 October.  She faces charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering. 

Mgwenya was suspended on 15 October, and a departmental investigation was instituted. 

She was found guilty after the internal investigation, and was summarily dismissed on Thursday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement. 

“The national commissioner remains resolute in his efforts to clean the SAPS of any form of wrongdoing by members of all ranks,” the statement added.

Compiled by Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 EU sees vaccinations within months as cases top 1m in Italy

Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes

World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition