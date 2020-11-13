Deputy police commissioner axed following corruption charges

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sithole, has dismissed the country’s deputy police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya.

Mgwenya was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 12 October. She faces charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

Mgwenya was suspended on 15 October, and a departmental investigation was instituted.

She was found guilty after the internal investigation, and was summarily dismissed on Thursday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

“The national commissioner remains resolute in his efforts to clean the SAPS of any form of wrongdoing by members of all ranks,” the statement added.

Compiled by Nica Richards

