Crime 13.11.2020 12:25 pm

WATCH: Six injured after drive-by shooting in Florida

Citizen reporter
Startled victims at the scene of a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. Picture: Facebook/Suburban Control Centre

Six people have been injured after a suspected taxi-related drive-by shooting on Friday morning. 

The shooting took place on Gordon Road in Florida, Johannesburg. 

Bullet shell casings at the scene. Picture: Facebook/Suburban Control Centre

In a video posted by security company Suburban Control Centre, suspects can be seen in a white Ford Fiesta, pulling up to a small shopping complex on the street. 

Seconds later, shots are fired, with crowds seen ducking for cover while trying to get away. 

The car then sped off. 

According to Suburban Control Centre’s post, emergency services were at the scene to attend to the injured victims. 

Paramedics tending to the injured bystanders. Photo: Facebook/Suburban Control Centre

The scene after the drive-by shooting. Photo: Facebook/Suburban Control Centre

ER24 paramedics got to the scene at 8am, and found one man lying inside a small shop, with five other men lying on the pavement.

Blood inside a small shop in Florida. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

Three people sustained numerous gunshot wounds and were in a critical condition. 

Two others sustained serious gunshot wounds, and a sixth person escaped with only a minor ankle injury. 

All victims were treated at the scene before being transported to hospitals in the area for further care.

Paramedics at the scene. Picture: Supplied

Local authorities were at the scene for further investigations. 

The numberplate of the suspects’ getaway car is JL 12 GP GP. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Nica Richards

