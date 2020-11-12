Crime 12.11.2020 05:24 pm

Teen arrested in connection with murder of five family members in KZN

News24 Wire
Teen arrested in connection with murder of five family members in KZN

Picture: iStock

Four women and a 16-month-old baby were gunned down around 20:00 in the area.

A 19-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with the killing of five family members, including a baby, in Taylor’s Halt, KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Thursday.

The breakthrough in the case comes nearly two and a half months after five family members were attacked and shot by unknown assailants.

Four women and a 16-month-old baby were gunned down around 20:00 in the area.

About a kilometre away from the scene, a bullet-ridden bakkie was found on the road facing oncoming traffic, police said at the time.

The victims were aged between 12 and 70, along with baby, Thandolwethu Nxele.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the Provincial Investigation Unit, assigned to the case by provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, “managed to make a breakthrough following an arduous investigation”.

“On [Tuesday], a 19-year-old suspect was traced and arrested for the murders in Pietermaritzburg. He is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow [Friday].”

Jula welcomed the arrests.

“This breakthrough is very positive, and we are confident that more arrests can be expected as the investigation progresses,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes

World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition