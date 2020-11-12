Three arrested following Eden Park girl’s murder

A man, his wife and their 16-year-old relative are expected to appear in court following the disappearance and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Eden Park, east of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, said the 16-year-old and 36-year-old man were arrested on Tuesday in Tsietsi Phase 6 in Eden Park, following the discovery of the body of the girl, who had been missing since that morning.

According to police, the mother of the nine year old sent her daughter to a nearby tuck shop on Tuesday morning “and that was the last time the child was seen as she did not return home”.

“The child was, however, only reported missing at Eden Park SAPS around 2pm and police immediately activated a multi-disciplinary search party and together with some community members, started searching for the child.

“At the tuck shop where the child had gone, the 16-year old suspect who assists there could not provide satisfactory answers when being questioned about the whereabouts of the missing child and this is when the search was extended to his room, where the body of the nine-year-old girl was found with a stab wound to the upper body, wrapped in plastic.

“The minor suspect and the 36-year old tuck shop owner were subsequently arrested and it was found that the latter suspect was in possession of a fraudulent RSA identity document [ID],” Peters said.

Peters further said the police had warned members of the community to refrain from acts of mob justice after the man’s wife (27) was allegedly attacked and injured by members of community soon after the arrests.

“Police were able to rescue the woman who was then transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“Further investigation into this case saw police also arrest the injured woman as an accomplice and she remains in hospital under police guard,” Peters said.

Peters said the two male suspects were due to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court and that the woman would appear in absentia.

“The three have been charged with kidnapping, murder, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

“The public is reminded that there is absolutely no waiting period to report a missing person. The SAPS commits to giving priority attention to cases where women, children and other vulnerable persons are victims,” Peters said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

