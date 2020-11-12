Limpopo man nabbed for allegedly killing his mother

Police in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane, Limpopo, have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly fatally stabbing his 61-year-old mother.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the alleged killing took place on Monday afternoon at Lebowakgomo Zone S.

Ngoepe said the suspect allegedly stabbed his mother following an argument, adding that after the alleged stabbing, the suspect fled the scene.

Ngoepe said the mother, Ramatsimele Engilinah Kekana, was declared dead on the scene by emergency services.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the suspect went to hide at a certain place in the area and after few days, he informed one of his friends about the murder and requested him to assist to find another hiding place. His friend contacted the suspect’s relatives who notified the police. They reacted swiftly and he was arrested [on Wednesday],” Ngoepe said.

The motive behind the alleged murder was not clear at this stage “but domestic-related violence may not be ruled out”, Ngoepe added.

Ngoepe said the suspect would appear before the Thabamoopo Magistrate’s Court soon, facing a charge of murder.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned with the “most strongest terms” the gender-based violence incidents that are still prevalent in some parts of the province.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.