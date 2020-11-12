Robbery suspect caught with toy gun

A suspect who allegedly used a toy gun to rob a business in Johannesburg was arrested on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele, said the 43-year-old man was arrested following a collective effort by the police and members of the community.

Mbele said that at around 7pm on Wednesday, two suspects robbed Dialo Supermarket on the corner of the Joubert and Bree streets.

“The suspect entered the shop pretending to be a customer. He bought rooibos tea. When the cashier fetched the tea, he was pointed with a firearm and his accomplice took an undisclosed amount of money from the till before they fled the scene.

“The cashier screamed for help and the community came to his rescue and gave chase. Police busy with their routine crime prevention duties saw a group of people chasing someone. They joined them and managed to apprehend one of the suspects. His accomplice is still at large,” Mbele said.

Mbele said police recovered money from the suspect and a firearm, which turned out to be a toy gun.

“An investigation is underway and the suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court,” Mbele said.

Johannesburg Central Police Station commander, Brigadier Ivan Perumal, commended the good working relationship between the police and the community. He urged the community to keep on being “our eyes and ears in the fight against crime”.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

