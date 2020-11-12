Crime 12.11.2020 08:40 am

Eastern Cape cops arrest man for allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

News24 Wire
Image for illustration: iStock

According to the police, the motive for the murder was believed to be jealousy.

Elliotdale police in the Eastern Cape arrested a 34-year-old man for the alleged murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend.

According to police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, the woman was on her way home in Elliotdale on Tuesday at 16:00 when she came across her boyfriend, who was in the company of a friend.

“The suspect [allegedly] drew his knife and stabbed the victim on her upper body. Both the suspect and his friend rushed the victim to hospital, where she was certified dead on arrival.”

Manatha said the motive for the murder was believed to be jealousy.

“The deceased was identified as Zine Mvangeli. The suspect will appear before the Elliotdale Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of murder,” Manatha said.

