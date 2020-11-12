Pretoria man nabbed for kidnapping ‘bogus prophet’

A man was arrested for kidnapping a “false prophet” in the Pretoria CBD at the weekend, during a police operation, Rekord Newspapers reported.

The suspect claimed that the woman had defrauded him of money, said police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe.

“The suspect called the victim to meet him at his home in Thaba Tshwane so he could give her the remaining amount owed to her. Upon arrival, the suspect locked her in a room and called the victim’s husband demanding a sum of R150 000,” Selepe said.

Detectives managed to trace the victim’s cellphone and managed to catch the suspect.

Selepe said the suspect claimed that the woman was a false prophet and wanted his money back.

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old man was arrested on corner Bloed and Kgosi Mmampuru streets after he was found in possession of drugs.

The station commander Brigadier Moses Dladla welcomed the arrests and commended the police for continuing to fight drugs dealings within the CBD.

He urged the community not to take the law into their own hands and to report crimes to the police.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

