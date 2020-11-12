Crime 12.11.2020 05:00 am

Public service graft massive, parliament hears

Brian Sokutu
Public service graft massive, parliament hears

Image: iStock

Of the 223 cases under investigation, 87 matters were finalised, with trials leading to 155 persons and companies being convicted.

In what it has defined as priority crimes, government’s multidisciplinary Anti-Corruption Task Team (ACTT) yesterday said it was investigating 223 cases, with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) saying 69 matters were pending, nine awaiting National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decisions, 42 on the court rolls, 15 prosecutions declined, 26 withdrawn and 62 finalised.

With 32 cases involving government, 28 matters municipalities, the department of public works facing 21, health 14, education 12, rural development and land affairs nine, transport eight, human settlements six, SA Revenue Service six, SA Police Service six and SA Social Security Agency five – the ACTT gave parliament a glimpse of the depth of widespread corruption in the public service.

Addressing the standing committee on public accounts, the ACTT conceded that despite progress made in investigations, the body faced challenges. Of the 223 cases under investigation, 87 matters were finalised, with trials leading to 155 persons and companies being convicted.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes

World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition