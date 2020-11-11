R500k worth of drugs confiscated in Oudtshoorn

Police in the Western Cape have confiscated drugs with an estimated street value of R500 000 in Oudtshoorn.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies, said this was a result of an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday.

“Members attached to Oudtshoorn crime intelligence, Eden cluster crime combatting team, Oudtshoorn crime prevention unit and the Attaqua K9 were deployed in the Klein Karoo town to address drug outlets when they descended on a premises at Adderley Street at about 12:10. Upon searching the house they found more than R50 000 of cash hidden in a bedroom. This search proceeded to a wooden structure at the back of the main house where the police discovered 12 packets of tik, 1190 mandrax tablets and 103 grams of cocaine,” Spies said.

Spies said a 33-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of dealing drugs.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the drugs were destined for distribution in Oudtshoorn,” Spies said.

Spies said two suspects, aged 33 and 55, were arrested for drug possession in separate operations conducted in Bongolethu and Bridgeton.

“All the suspects are still in custody and will appear in court once they have been charged,” Spies said.

In another unrelated incident, members of the Knysna police arrested a 31-year-old suspect on charges of dealing in drugs after 200 mandrax tablets were found in his possession in Uniondale Road on Monday, Spies said.

“Vigilant members attached to the crime prevention unit were on patrol when they spotted a suspicious-looking person boarding a taxi. They approached the vehicle and proceeded with a search of the man when they found drugs with an estimated street value of R12 000 as well as R30 000 of cash in his possession. This suspect was scheduled to appear in the Knysna Magistrates’ Court yesterday,” Spies said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

