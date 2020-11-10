Crime 10.11.2020 05:00 pm

KZN man shot and dumped in bushes

News24 Wire
KZN man shot and dumped in bushes

Image: Twitter/@JacaNews

Gwala said the suspects led police to the Hlokozi area in Highflats where the man’s body was found in the bushes.

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested three men who allegedly robbed, shot and killed a South Coast man who went missing from his home.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala on Tuesday said various police units as well as other law enforcement agencies followed up on the 34-year-old man who went missing from his Scottburgh home.

Three of his vehicles were also taken.

“Police arrived at the crime scene and found the house full of blood and three vehicles were taken. Investigations led the team to Umzinto, Mpophomeni and Howick where the victims’ three vehicles were recovered. A total of three suspects aged between 21 and 34 were placed under arrest.”

Gwala said the suspects led police to the Hlokozi area in Highflats where the man’s body was found in the bushes.

“He sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body.”

Charges of murder, robbery and kidnapping were opened at Scottburgh police station for further investigation.

The suspects were expected to appear before the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule

Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality

World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?

Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert

Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition