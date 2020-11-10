Mother, son bludgeoned and stabbed to death, suspect arrested

A man is expected in court on Tuesday after two people, reportedly a mother and her son, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer and stabbed with a screwdriver.

The murders took place at a house in Roodewal, Worcester.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the arrest of a 44-year-old man following the double murder around 23:15 on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene where they found the two victims, aged 30 and 10, with multiple stab wounds to their bodies and head injuries, she said.

“It is alleged that they were struck with hammer and stabbed with a screwdriver. They died on the scene due to their injuries,” Rwexana confirmed.

The suspect is expected in the local Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Netwerk24 identified the woman as Melvinia Adler and her son Jovante. The suspect is thought to be an ex-boyfriend of Adler’s.

Esselen Park Primary on its Facebook page confirmed the young pupil’s death.

Accompanied by a photo of the smiling child, the Afrikaans post reads that the school has been “plunged into a state of grief”.

“One of our pupils was taken by the cold hand of death last night. Jovante, rest in heavenly peace.”

