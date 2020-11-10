Two Hawks officials, ex-officer nabbed for fraud, corruption

Two senior Hawks officers and a former officer are set to appear at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court soon after the three were arrested on Tuesday morning for alleged fraud and corruption.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the arrests related to the suspects’ – aged 48, 55 and 57 – unlawful involvement in appointments within the agency.

“The Hawks, in their quest to rid the organisation of those members who aren’t willing to be beyond reproach, executed warrants of arrests for the senior officers and the former officer who allegedly misused their power and authority whilst discharging their duties as members of selection panels within the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation],” she said.

Mogale said the investigation was instituted when irregularities were identified at the DPCI’s North West office.

“The matter necessitated the probe and it will span throughout provinces in the country,” she added.

Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said the DPCI would investigate any member implicated in crimes.

“It should be clear by now that the directorate does not favour or prejudice anyone in executing its mandate. The principle followed is that regardless of the seniority of the suspected officers, the members of the directorate still perform their work without fear, favour or prejudice,” he said.

“No individual member can negatively influence the investigation of cases against himself or herself.”

Lebeya also confirmed the resignation of Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi is facing corruption allegations after his non-profit organisation (NPO) received a R3 million donation from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to establish a sports centre for the community of Mashamba in Limpopo.

