Private security companies accused of spreading firearms

The possible role of private security companies in the proliferation of firearms has rattled security experts, with revelations that slain top Cape Town detective Charl Kinnear was lead investigator in a case involving guns and ammunition seized from a security company.

According to Martin Ewi, Institute for Security Studies’ Regional organised crime project coordinator for Southern Africa, private security companies’ possible involvement in the proliferation of firearms has increasingly become subject of high level security meetings.

“It is something we know is there. It is not an unusual phenomenon. What we need to do is dig up the specific nature of this particular case. If it exists, it is a serious problem,” he said.

Ewi said the topic was very sensitive as there was no concrete proof. They were on the lookout for such cases but he stressed the need to be extremely careful because they were dealing with the bread and butter of especially private security companies.

“It is true that some of them are being accused of being the agents for the illicit proliferation of firearms. We have seen this across the board, not just in SA… At one point, there was talk of banning private security companies but the state has proven it doesn’t have a capability to occupy this space … so they do fill a vacuum,” Ewi said.

Last week, the Western Cape High Court dismissed ASP Elite Protection Services’ application to force police to return Glock 9mm pistols, a shotgun and ammunition held as part of a top-level investigation that could implicate several people, including alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, linked to the Kinnear case.

Police in May arrested ASP Elite Protection Services’ employee Grant Davids and seized the firearms and ammunition, following work by Kinnear. A shotgun was visible in the front of the vehicle and Davids had a Glock pistol in a holster, for which he had a permit signed for by Shane Poggenpoel, the managing director of the company.

Davids also directed police to a medic bag in the vehicle from which he pulled out a Glock 9mm pistol he alleged to be his personal firearm but was allegedly unable to produce a licence for. According to court papers, Davids was asked for the third time whether he had any other firearms, which he denied, but police found a Glock pistol in a pouch attached to his pants.

Davids was released on bail in May and Poggenpoel instructed his lawyers to request the return of the firearms and ammunition. But Kinnear, the investigating officer at the time, relayed his queries about how many firearms were licensed to the company, where its remaining firearms were, and where the business address of the applicant was.

The string of communications ended with the an appeal for the firearms to be returned to ASP Elite Protection Services. Acting Judge Selwyn Hockey ruled that the firearms and ammunition were “clearly of value as evidence”.

Police argued that they were conducting a high-profile investigation involving the firearms and that the firearms have been sent for ballistic testing. ASP Elite Protection Services did not respond for comment.

