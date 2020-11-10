 
 
Private security companies accused of spreading firearms

Crime

Police in May arrested ASP Elite Protection Services’ employee Grant Davids and seized the firearms and ammunition, following work by Kinnear.

Sipho Mabena
10 Nov 2020
04:54:08 AM
Private security companies accused of spreading firearms

Image: iStock

The possible role of private security companies in the proliferation of firearms has rattled security experts, with revelations that slain top Cape Town detective Charl Kinnear was lead investigator in a case involving guns and ammunition seized from a security company. According to Martin Ewi, Institute for Security Studies’ Regional organised crime project coordinator for Southern Africa, private security companies’ possible involvement in the proliferation of firearms has increasingly become subject of high level security meetings. “It is something we know is there. It is not an unusual phenomenon. What we need to do is dig up the specific nature...

