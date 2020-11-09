Two more suspects nabbed in connection to Florida CIT heist

Two more suspects linked to the cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Florida, Johannesburg, were arrested last week, the Hawks confirmed.

The suspects face charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, perjury, malicious damage to property and defeating the ends of justice, according to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Mulamu said one of the suspects was taken in for questioning on Monday last week after the Hawks found an undisclosed amount of money in a burnt-out cash van.

“It is alleged that the 44-year-old suspect, Aaron Kgotso Matsotso, allegedly drove off after his crew went into a food outlet at Bell Air Shopping Centre to collect money.

Mulamu said that Matsotso had appeared in the Randburg Regional Court and was expected to apply for bail on 11 November.

The second suspect, a 40-year-old man, was arrested in his home in Dube on Thursday, the Hawks spokesperson said.

She added that the police seized an undisclosed amount of money, two vehicles, laptops, and Fidelity uniform.

“The 40-year-old man is expected to appear before the Randburg Regional Court on Monday facing similar charges with his co-accused.”

Background

The latest arrests adds to the three G4S security drivers who were previously arrested. They remain in custody after their bail hearing was postponed to 11 November.

The suspects – aged 25, 28 and 40 – were arrested following the robbery on 30 October, which resulted in the death of a tow truck driver.

According to Mulamu, the CIT truck was attacked by 12 suspects driving four different vehicles.

Mulamu said the suspects forced the G4S guards out of the vehicle and disarmed them before detonating explosives to gain access to the cash in the safe.

The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of money, some of which has since been recovered, the Hawks spokesperson said.

A tow truck driver was fatally shot in the chest after a chase ensued.

“About R3.2 million was found hidden in dustbins on premises near where the armoured vehicle was attacked and under the seat of the armoured vehicle.

“The police also recovered an R5 rifle, which the suspects allegedly seized from the security crew during the robbery.”

The rest of the suspects remain at large as the investigation continues.

