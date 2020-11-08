Two arrested for allegedly killing Eldos cop

The arrests of two suspects came just 24 hours after the fatal shooting of a crime intelligence warrant officer on Thursday evening in Extension 1, Eldorado Park.

The police officer was chatting to an acquaintance when one of the suspects approached and allegedly fired shots directly at him, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

He was declared dead on the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

“The province then ordered the immediate mobilisation of the 72-hour activation plan, on which the intelligence-led integrated team – comprising the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), K9 Units of the JMPD [Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department] and the SAPS in Soweto, the Specialised Law Enforcement Unit from Gauteng Traffic Police, and other law enforcement disciplines – responded and within 24 hours traced and arrested two suspects, aged 35 and 40, in Eldorado Park,” Muridili said.

The motive for the murder of the police officer was yet to be determined.

In the meantime, investigations are underway to possibly link the suspects to other crimes. The suspects have already been linked to an attempted murder case in the area.

