Walter Sisulu University fires security guard who ‘sexually harassed student’

The Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has taken the decision to employ only female security guards at its female campus residences after a male security guard is alleged to have sexually harassed a female student.

The male security guard was arrested for the incident at the Buffalo City campus’ Potsdam Site 2 November.

According to a statement by the university, the incident unfolded after the alleged perpetrator, while on patrol, entered a female residence and proceeded to make conversation with the student, letting himself into her room without permission.

He was then alleged to have made sexual advances at the female student, despite her protestations.

“It’s alleged that the matter was reported to the perpetrator’s supervisor, who, during the evening of 2 November following the alleged incident, together with the alleged perpetrator, attempted to bribe the student with money in exchange for her silence,” WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said in a statement.

She said that after the student’s refusal, her parents were called and upon their arrival just after 10pm, the police were called and the suspect was arrested later that evening and taken to the police station where a case of sexual harassment was opened.

Fired

The suspect had since been fired by the university, for his violation of the rules and gross misconduct. The supervisor involved was also immediately fired by the security company.

“In an attempt to ensure there’s no effort to interfere with, intimidate and/or harass the alleged victim during the ongoing investigation, all personnel who were on duty on the day of the incident have been placed on suspension,” added Tukwayo.”WSU management has immediately taken a decision that will see campus female residences being manned by female security personnel only.”

The university also requested for an updated background security check on all security personnel employed by the company.

“The university is engaging in efforts to provide counselling for the student,” Tukwayo added.

