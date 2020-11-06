Crime 6.11.2020 03:44 pm

Officials charged with allegedly fleecing Gauteng health dept out of R400K

Two Gauteng Health Department officials were arrested on Thursday after they were allegedly involved in fraud of more than R400,000.

According to the Hawks, the health department’s supply chain clerks, Sibongile Sibiya and Lebowani Zimu appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on fraud allegations on Thursday.

“It is alleged that the accused allegedly colluded and fraudulently altered a purchasing order to deliver dressing wound adhesives for approximately R456 000 to Jasuki Enterprise instead of the awarded service provider, Pearly Locus (Ltd) in October 2015,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.

The pair handed themselves over at the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation offices in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

Mulamu said they were charged for fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

They were granted bail of R5,000 each, and the case is expected back in court on 21 January 2021.

