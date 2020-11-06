Crime 6.11.2020 11:42 am

Neighbour who raped 12-year-old girl gets 18 years behind bars

News24 Wire
The accused was caught in the act by the victim’s mother and a friend.

The Madikwe Regional Court has sentenced a 57-year-old North West man, Jacob Shimane Mokgatle, to 18 years behind bars for raping a 12-year-old girl.

On 5 February 2019, the child’s mother arrived at home and couldn’t find her daughter, police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said.

“She then went to the…neighbour, accompanied by a friend. When they entered the house, they found the accused raping her 12-year-old daughter. The incident was immediately reported to the police, who arrested the suspect,” Botma said.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the sentence.

