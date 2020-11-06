Two Gauteng health officials arrested for fraud

Two Gauteng department of health officials have been arrested on fraud charges, the Hawks confirmed on Friday.

Sibongile Sibiya (44) and Lebowani Zimu (36) – who were the provincial health department’s supply chain clerks – made their first appearance at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday following their arrest.

According to Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Sibiya and Zimu were implicated in fraudulent activities which involved the handing over of a contract to another company instead of the awarded service provider.

“It is alleged that the accused colluded and fraudulently altered a purchasing order to deliver dressing wounds adhesives for approximately R456,000 to Jasuki Enterprise instead of the awarded service provider, Pearly Locus (Ltd) in October 2015,” Mulamu said.

Mulamu said the two handed themselves over to authorities on Thursday morning.

Sibiya and Zimu were charged for fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), the Hawks spokesperson said.

They were granted bail of R5000 each in court. Their case was expected back in court on 21 January 2021.

