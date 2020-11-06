Man arrested after smuggled lobster tails found stashed in hearse

A stash of smuggled lobster tails was found in a hearse in Gordon’s Bay on Thursday. The West Coast rock lobster tails were concealed in a body bag inside the vehicle. One man was arrested.

A stash of smuggled crayfish tails was found in a hearse in Gordon’s Bay on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said 5 441 West Coast rock lobster tails were found in a body bag in the back of the hearse.

This followed a tip-off to the police who alerted fisheries officials who made the arrest.

The value of the find was estimated at R54 100.

One person as arrested and is due to appear in court in Strand once charged.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.