Man arrested after smuggled lobster tails found stashed in hearse

A worker shows a two kilogram live lobster for export at a fish storage in Banda Aceh on January 21, 2020. The wild lobsters caught by local fishermen are mainly exported to China, Singapore and Hong Kong. Picture: AFP / CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN

The value of the find was estimated at R54 100.

A stash of smuggled lobster tails was found in a hearse in Gordon’s Bay on Thursday. The West Coast rock lobster tails were concealed in a body bag inside the vehicle. One man was arrested.

A stash of smuggled crayfish tails was found in a hearse in Gordon’s Bay on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said 5 441 West Coast rock lobster tails were found in a body bag in the back of the hearse.

This followed a tip-off to the police who alerted fisheries officials who made the arrest.

One person as arrested and is due to appear in court in Strand once charged.

