Municipal worker arrested for allegedly accepting bribe to cancel R1m arrears account

News24 Wire


File Image. Picture: iStock

The 52-year-old man was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit on Wednesday.

A technician at a North West municipality was arrested after he allegedly offered to cancel a client’s R1 million municipal debt for R112 000.

According to North West Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, the 52-year-old man was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit on Wednesday.

“The suspect, who is employed by the Maquassi Hills Municipality as a technician, allegedly approached a client whose municipal account was in arrears of approximately R1 million and offered to cancel the debt in exchange for a payment of R112 000.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks and the suspect was arrested during an operation after he was found in possession of the R112 000 which was paid to him by the client,” Rikhotso said.

He will appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

