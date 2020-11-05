Crime 5.11.2020 04:19 pm

Limpopo man nabbed for allegedly killing 7-month-old baby

News24 Wire
Limpopo man nabbed for allegedly killing 7-month-old baby

iStock

The man was arrested on Tuesday and will appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a murder charge.

Giyani police have arrested a man who allegedly killed a 7-month-old baby in Thomo village in Limpopo.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, it is alleged that on Monday the man had a quarrel with his neighbours about their children. He then went to his neighbours and allegedly assaulted the mother and the sister of the baby.

“During the fight, the suspect went back to his home to fetch a pick handle; thereafter he went back to his neighbour to continue with the fight.

“That is when the suspect [allegedly] used the pick handle to assault the mother of the victim. Unfortunately, the woman was carrying the baby. The suspect assaulted the toddler accidentally.”

The baby was taken to Nkhensani Hospital for medical treatment and was later transferred to Letaba Hospital, where she died.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and will appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a murder charge.

Police investigations were continuing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in

World Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

Covid-19 ‘SA can’t afford another lockdown, economy needs to recover,’ says Winde

Personal Finance Beware of SARS payment emails

Crime Wheelchair-bound man arrested for house robbery


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition