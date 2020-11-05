CCTV footage help secure arrest of two suspects accused of murder

Two men will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly killing a man they had suspected of theft.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Skhumbuzo Myeza, 38, from Hammarsdale in Mpumalanga was reported missing on 16 October.

“A video of two men assaulting the missing person in an undercover parking lot was circulating on social media.

“With little information at hand, the investigating officer managed to trace the building where Myeza was assaulted on the corner of Loop Street and Chapel Street [in Pietermaritzburg].

“Through intensive investigation, two suspects were identified at the same premises. It was established that Myeza was accused of theft but nothing was found [on] him.

“[The accused] led the investigating officer to Mount Pleasant Road in Thornville near the quarry, where Myeza’s body was found wrapped in a plastic bag with both legs tied. He sustained multiple injuries on the body.”

Thulisani Mhlonishwa Mnguni, 36, and Muzikayise James Sithole, 44, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on 21 October.

They appeared again on 28 October and the matter was postponed to Monday, 9 November.

