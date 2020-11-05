Two suspects arrested, bystander shot in shootout with Durban police

Two men appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, after being arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property, attempted murder, and theft out of a motor vehicle.

Durban central police tried to stop a vehicle with three occupants on Wednesday afternoon on South beach. But the suspects sped off, and a chase ensued.

During the chase, the suspects fired shots at police. Their vehicle was eventually intercepted by Durban central and Durban Metropolitan police.

Two men aged 36 and 37 were arrested, but the third suspect escaped.

A female bystander was also shot in the arm during the shootout.

A number of cellphones were recovered, which were positively identified as belonging to people who left their phones in their cars at the beach.

The suspects were using a rented car to carry out their crimes. The vehicle has since been impounded for further investigation.

A profile of the suspects should determine if they are linked to similar incidents.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.