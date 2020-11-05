Man who raped mentally challenged teen gets life in prison

A man found guilty of raping a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl in Mount Fletcher, Port Elizabeth, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, and three years for kidnapping.

The sentences handed down to the 27-year-old man will run concurrently.

The teen was raped on 1 May 2017. It is reported that the victim left the house she and her mother resided in to use the outside toilet, but did not return.

Her frantic mother searched for her in vain. The next morning, the girl was seen coming out of Mtshizana’s home.

The victim told her mother that the man had kept her in his house the entire night, against her will, and raped her.

Thanks to thework of Detective Sergeant Nombuyiselo Mabungendlu, the suspect was arrested just four days later, on 5 May 2017.

Mtshizana was granted bail and went to court several times until he was sentenced on Tuesday at the Mount Fletcher Regional Court.

Acting Eastern Cape police commissioner, Major-General Thembisile Patekile, lauded the lengthy prison term, as well as the collaboration between police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“The sentence is the outcome of the SAPS unwavering commitment in the fight against crimes against women and children, and hard work of the investigation officer and other specialised disciplines of the SAPS together with the NPA”, Patekile said.

Compiled by Nica Richards

