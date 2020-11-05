Crime 5.11.2020 02:28 pm

Wheelchair-bound man arrested for house robbery

Citizen reporter
Wheelchair-bound man arrested for house robbery

Picture: iStock

Two other suspects are still at large.

A 24-year-old man, confined to a wheelchair, was arrested on Wednesday night, for allegedly being complicit in a robbery that took place at a neighbour’s house. 

Port Elizabeth police said they received a call from a 35-year-old man, who is the suspect’s neighbour. The complainant said he was sitting in his home, watching TV, when he heard the suspect shouting his name and swearing at him. 

He said the man in the wheelchair asked him to open the door. Upon refusing the suspect’s request, he made his way to the window to talk to him. This is when his kitchen door was kicked open by two men. 

After a struggle, the men made off with the complainant’s TV, valued at around R5000. 

Police arrested the wheelchair-bound man on a charge of house robbery. He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. 

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the other two suspects were still at large. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Myeni reveals Mr X’s identity, says he is a ‘family member’ 5.11.2020
Opinion: Meek Kaizer Chiefs badly need to find some punch 5.11.2020
Biden takes big stride to winning presidency, Trump claims fraud 5.11.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Wheelchair-bound man arrested for house robbery

State Capture Myeni reveals Mr X’s identity, says he is a ‘family member’

local soccer Opinion: Meek Kaizer Chiefs badly need to find some punch

World Biden takes big stride to winning presidency, Trump claims fraud

Motoring News Fresh-faced Nissan Navara revealed, ready to challenge Hilux and Ranger


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition