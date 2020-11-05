Wheelchair-bound man arrested for house robbery

A 24-year-old man, confined to a wheelchair, was arrested on Wednesday night, for allegedly being complicit in a robbery that took place at a neighbour’s house.

Port Elizabeth police said they received a call from a 35-year-old man, who is the suspect’s neighbour. The complainant said he was sitting in his home, watching TV, when he heard the suspect shouting his name and swearing at him.

He said the man in the wheelchair asked him to open the door. Upon refusing the suspect’s request, he made his way to the window to talk to him. This is when his kitchen door was kicked open by two men.

After a struggle, the men made off with the complainant’s TV, valued at around R5000.

Police arrested the wheelchair-bound man on a charge of house robbery. He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the other two suspects were still at large.

