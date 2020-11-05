Crime 5.11.2020 10:07 am

Elderly couple attacked on plot in Pretoria

Citizen reporter
Photo for illustration: iStock

The suspects also allegedly tried to rape the elderly woman. 

On Thursday morning, an elderly couple were attacked on their smallholding in Kameeldrif , Pretoria, on Thursday morning.

Home security company, GAC Risk Solutions, said on their page Facebook that one vehicle and several household items were stolen. The suspects also allegedly tried to rape the woman.

Vice-president of Crime Stoppers International, Yusuf Abramjee said in a tweet on Thursday that the couple were assaulted, made to lie on the kitchen floor and were covered with a blanket. 

They were reportedly taken to hospital. 

The scene after the attack. Picture: GAC Risk Solutions/Facebook

Residents in the Kameeldrif area were urged to be vigilant. 

Meanwhile, another attack took place at a farm in the Brits area on Sunday. 

According to reports, the Niemandt family – arriving from a function – were attacked by armed men in their house. 

A member of the family was stabbed several times, and was taken to the Brits Medi Clinic. Another was said to be extremely traumatised after fighting back fiercely. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

Compiled by Nica Richards


