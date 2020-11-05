Couple arrested for allegedly defrauding government of R2m

A couple, aged 33 and 44, was arrested in Polokwane on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption to the tune of R2 million.

According to Hawks spokesperson Sampo Maaboyi, it is alleged that between 2016 and 2017, the husband, who was employed at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, approached family members and friends about business opportunities in Gauteng.

“He allegedly registered companies belonging to his friends and family on the provincial government supplier database. They started to receive payments without rendering any services.

“The suspect would then travel from Gauteng to Limpopo to collect the money and transfer it to different accounts belonging to his wife,” Maaboyi said.

The matter was reported to the Serious Corruption Investigation Unit. The couple was arrested after the unit conducted thorough investigations.

They are expected to appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

