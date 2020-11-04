Woman, four men allegedly rob post office in Cape Town

A woman and four men were arrested after a robbery at Dunoon Post Office in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the Flying Squad and the K9 Unit had reacted to a broadcast of a robbery in Milnerton.

The search for the getaway vehicle led the team to stopping a vehicle near the Jip de Jager off-ramp towards Bellville on the N1.

“Three unlicenced firearms, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash were confiscated,” added Traut.

The suspects are expected to appear in court in Bellville on Friday.

Earlier this week, suspects also held up a post office in Pacaltsdorp, George.

When the post office opened at 08:30, a security company delivered cash destined for Allpay allowances to be paid out to beneficiaries.

“After handing over the money, an unknown suspect entered the premises and held the security guard up at gunpoint.

“He disarmed the two security officers, one working as a guard at the post office and the other one who delivered the cash. He then took the undisclosed amount of cash in bags and took off with it and the guard’s firearms on foot,” said Captain Malcolm Pojie.

The suspect and an accomplice then hijacked a Toyota Corolla at a nearby clinic’s parking lot and drove to another street to board their getaway vehicle, a Toyota Tazz.

Pojie said the Tazz collided with an Opel and the suspects opened fire in the direction of the driver, just missing him.

