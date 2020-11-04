Crime 4.11.2020 06:13 pm

Cape Town man in dock for allegedly killing his wife

News24 Wire
Cape Town man in dock for allegedly killing his wife

Image: iStock

When he was discharged from hospital, the police arrested him on a charge of premeditated murder.

A man who claimed he and his wife were attacked in their home appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly killing her.

William Carter, 71, briefly appeared in court after he had appointed a legal aid attorney.

He was arrested after he alleged two men had attacked him and his 65-year-old wife in their home on 25 October.

William had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen, while his wife, Fran, was found with stab wounds.

When he was discharged from hospital, the police arrested him on a charge of premeditated murder.

The Weekend Argus reported William had been found lying outside the couple’s house while Fran was found dead in the kitchen.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed to 9 November for a formal bail application.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance No more TERS, even if you are not allowed back at work

World Biden camp: Trump bid to stop vote counting ‘outrageous’

Courts Alleged paedophile who fled UK has been hiding in SA for 20 years

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,241 new cases bring SA’s total to 728, 836, with 19, 539 deaths

Personal Finance Medical schemes: can’t live with them, can’t live without them


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition