Bail for angry hotel patrons who allegedly damaged police cars, station windows

Three suspects have been released on bail, after being accused of public violence and malicious damage to property in King William’s Town, Eastern Cape.

The bail was set at R1,000 each.

The incident took place on Sunday, with Molteno SAPS arriving to a rambunctious scene of around 250 patrons drinking alcohol outside a hotel. As per the Disaster Management Act Regulations, this is not allowed.

The hotel owner was then ordered to close up shop, after which patrons became aggressive, and threw stones at police vehicles. One suspect was arrested at the scene.

But the incensed patrons then made their way to the police station, to demand the release of the suspect, in the process damaging the station’s community service centre windows by pelting them with stones.

During this incident, two more patrons were arrested.

All three suspects appeared in the Molteno Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of public violence and malicious damage to property.

However, investigation into the incidents are continuing, with Colonel Sibongile Soci saying more arrests are expected.

The attack on police was strongly condemned by acting Eastern Cape police commissioner, Major General Thembisile Patekile.

In a question-and-answer session on Wednesday, Deputy President David Mabuza said any destruction of property and infrastructure, “no matter how legitimate the grievances may be”, is strongly condemned by government.

“We reiterate that incitement of violence and lawlessness is an antithesis of what we stand for as a constitutional state,” he said in a tweet.

As government, we strongly condemn destruction of property and infrastructure no matter how legitimate the grievances may be. We reiterate that incitement of violence and lawlessness is an antithesis of what we stand for as a constitutional state. #MabuzaQandA — David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) November 4, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.