PE police launch manhunt after man fatally stabbed

A manhunt for four suspects allegedly involved in the robbery and murder of a man early on Wednesday morning in Port Elizabeth has ensued.

The victim, 23-year-old Denver Simons, was walking with a friend early on Wednesday morning when they were approached by four armed males. Two of the males are said to be known to them.

One of the suspects had a gun, and the other three had knives.

It is reported that the four males threatened Simons and his friend. They took R10 from Simons’ friend, and tried to take Simons’ cellphone and music box. But when Simons refused to hand over his possessions, a scuffle broke out, and he was stabbed once in the neck.

The suspects fled the scene, leaving Simons’ possessions behind. Simons died at the scene.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that a case of murder and robbery is being investigated.

In another incident which took place in the Eastern Cape region, an 18-year-old man, Stefano Rossouw, was found lying in a pool of his own blood by a community member on Tuesday.

It is alleged that Rossouw was seen walking with three unknown males in Missionvale. A fight reportedly broke out, allegedly about money, and Rossouw sustained a fatal wound to his head.

A case of murder has been opened.

