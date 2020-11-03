Man arrested after allegedly shooting wife, calling cops to report the matter

A 65-year-old Eastern Cape man has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting his wife and then calling the police to report the matter.

The incident took place on Monday.

While the motive for the shooting is unknown and police refuse to speculate, law enforcement reacted to the call and arrested the man at his home in Mgqumo around 09:00.

He was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed 7.65 9mm pistol, according to police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci.

His wife, 60, was rushed to hospital, where she was declared dead.

He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday,

He faces a charge of murder, but his identity was not immediately available.

Condemn

“SAPS strongly condemns the killing of women by the people who are supposed to be protect them. Families are urged to seek assistance to resolve any problems amicably,” acting Eastern Cape police commissioner Major-General Thembisile Patekile said in a statement.

In an unrelated incident, the body of a 61-year-old Eastern Cape woman was found in Mpame Village, Elliotdale, on Sunday.

Soci said the victim’s “lifeless body was discovered by a passer-by in the early hours of 1 November 2020 when he saw blood drops and decided to follow the direction of the blood drops”.

“He found the deceased in a bushy area, with multiple stab wounds on her upper body.”

According to police, the victim was last seen in the area on Saturday evening, around 20:00.

“The motive behind the murder is yet to be established. Elliotdale detectives have opened a murder docket and are working around the clock to bring the perpetrator/s to book,” Soci said.

