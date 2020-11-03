Suspect used app controlled by ex-cop to track Kinnear’s location – report 

The man charged with the murder of top Cape Town cop Charl Kinnear used an app, controlled by an ex-policeman, to ping the slain Lieutenant Colonel’s location, Daily Maverick reported on Tuesday.

According to the publication, its investigation found that Zane Killian was one of several people, including corrupt officers, who used the former Gauteng police officer’s platform to intercept the phones of prominent individuals, like Kinnear and Cape Town attorney William Booth.

It was reportedly established that murdered anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi, was pinged 635 times by the former officer, who failed to respond to the publication’s request for comment. Munshi had been allegedly shot dead in September. He and paediatric surgeon Professor Peter Beale were charged with culpable homicide last year after the death of a 10-year-old boy following an operation, in which Munshi assisted.

According to Daily Maverick, the ex-policeman was questioned last week and police checked his laptop, cellphone and bank details to determine who else he pinged. He has not yet been charged.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his house in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on 18 September, News24 previously reported.

Kilian, who said he was a registered private investigator, was arrested in Gauteng. He has been charged with murder, fraud and violations of telecommunications and electronic communications laws in the Kinnear case.

News24 previously reported that Kinnear’s phone was alleged to have been pinged more than 2 000 times through the use of location-based services.

Following an analysis of a “ping list” of people whose numbers had allegedly been tracked and monitored, Kilian was added to the case in which five people have already been arrested for the attempted murder of Booth.

Shots were allegedly fired at Booth’s house in Cape Town on 9 April. He was not injured.

Kilian is now the sixth accused, along with Kauthar Brown, Ebrahim Deare, Riyaad Gesant, Kim Smith and Igsaan Williams.

