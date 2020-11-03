Relative arrested for allegedly attacking inkosi

A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of attempted murder.

This after the man allegedly attacked an inkosi (chief), a relative of his, police in KwaZulu-Natal said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the attack took place on Sunday about 6.30pm.

“The complainant went to a local tavern at Oshabeni in Mehlomnyama. While he was inside the restroom, he was shot at twice by a known suspect and he sustained a gunshot wound to the face. He was immediately taken to a local clinic and later transferred to hospital for medical attention,” Mbele said.

Mbele said a case of attempted murder was opened at the Mehlomnyama police station.

“Yesterday morning, the 29-year-old suspect was arrested at his home and taken to the Mehlomnyama police station for detention. The motive for the attack is yet to be established,” Mbele said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.