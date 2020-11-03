Girlfriend allegedly stabs boyfriend to death during argument

The police in Limpopo have condemned ongoing acts of gender-based violence (GBV) after a 28-year-old man was fatally stabbed, allegedly by his girlfriend on Sunday.

Following the incident, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba expressed his dismay at ongoing acts of GBV.

The fatal stabbing took place on Sunday evening at Khujwana village outside Ritavi.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man left his home in Mokgoloboto village to visit his girlfriend in Khujwana village.

“Upon arrival, an argument ensued between the couple and the deceased allegedly started to assault the woman outside the house. Subsequently, the girlfriend allegedly took a sharp object and stabbed her boyfriend.

“The police were summoned and on arrival at the scene of the crime, the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood and later declared dead on the scene by paramedics,” Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said the police apprehended the woman and charged her with murder. The motive for the incident was at this stage not clear “but domestic violence may not be ruled out”.

Ngoepe added that police investigations were ongoing.

Ledwaba said: “Members of the community are advised and encouraged to consult with local professionals in case of any social-related problem rather than resorting to violence.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.