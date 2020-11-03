Man arrested for alleged murder of his girlfriend and her mother in Eastern Cape

A 33-year-old man is expected to appear in the Sterkspruit Magistrate’s Court following his arrest for the alleged murder of a 44-year-old mother and her 20-year-old daughter at Tienbank, Sterkspruit, in the Eastern Cape.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci, both women were last seen at their home on 29 October at about 20:00.

The following day at about 07:00 a neighbour went to their home and noticed bloodstains on the outside of the door.

Upon arrival at the scene, police members discovered the bodies of the two women with several stab wounds on their upper bodies.

Leads were followed up that led to the arrest of the man, who is believed to be the boyfriend of the younger woman. The man was arrested at another location in the Sterkspruit area.

He is expected to appear in the Sterkspruit Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on two murder charges.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.