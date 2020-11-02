Six factory workers shot during clash with security guards in North West

Six factory workers were shot and wounded on Monday morning after allegedly forcibly grabbing a firearm from private security guards during a protest over salary increases.

It is alleged one of the protesters at the vegetable manufacturing factory, outside Brits in the North West, grabbed the firearm of a security guard monitoring the protest.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani said during the tussle for the firearm, a shot allegedly went off, which led to a shootout.

“The workers used the firearm they grabbed from the security guard. Gunshots were fired on both sides,” Funani said.

“After the gunshot incident, a fight ensued between securities and the workers.”

Six of the protesters were shot and wounded, and subsequently taken to hospital. None of the security guards were injured during the exchange of gunfire.

Funani said police have opened six cases of attempted murder, which are being investigated. No arrests had been made as of Monday.

