Crime 2.11.2020 08:39 pm

Seven killed, two injured, in Gugulethu shooting

News24 Wire
Seven killed, two injured, in Gugulethu shooting

Photograph for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

The incident follows a number of mass shootings in Cape Town suburbs in the past weeks.

Three women and four men were shot dead in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the shooting was in NY78, in the suburb situated near the Cape Town International Airport.

Two other people were injured and taken for medical treatment.

Potelwa said Western Cape Organised Crime Unit detectives were at the scene, with crime scene experts searching for clues.

The people killed were between the ages of 30 and 40.

“Details from the scene are still sketchy,” said Potelwa.

The motive for the shooting is not yet clear.

The incident follows a number of mass shootings in Cape Town suburbs in the past weeks.

In September, six people were killed and four injured in a shooting in Solomon Tshuku Street, Khayelitsha.

In October, five people were shot in Joe Slovo and, in July, seven people were killed in Philippi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Municipalities still owe Eskom R31.5bn as debt grows

Motoring News WATCH: Drag Race: Powered-up Toyota Hilux vs Ford Ranger Thunder

Politics Big challenge for Steenhuisen

World ‘Oldies’ vow to punish Trump

Politics A warning for Malema


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition