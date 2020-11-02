VIDEO: CIT vehicle hijacked in Northriding, suspects flee with cash

A cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle was bombed in Northriding, Gauteng, on Monday afternoon as the suspects involved in the incident made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) police spokesperson colonel Brenda Muridili, security guards were collecting cash at a food outlet in Bellairs when the cash van was hijacked by two suspects with the driver still inside at about 17:30.

“The cash van was driven to Olievenhout Street in Northriding and parked at an open veld before the suspects allegedly used explosives to bomb it. The suspects fled the scene with undisclosed amount of money,” Muridili told The Citizen.

In video footage circulating on social media, the robbers were seen dressed in Fidelity jackets before fleeing in a black Volvo XC60 and a Porsche Panamera Coupe.

No arrests have been made yet and police were appealing to anyone with information to call Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App.

ARMED ROBBERY & HOSTAGE : DOUGLAS CNR OLIVENTHOUT RD. NORTH RIDING. COJ. GP. MONEY TRUCK CREW ROBBED. PERPS IN GETAWAY;

1. BLACK PORCHÈ PANAMERA COUPÈ. HK94RXGP

2. BLACK VOLVO XC60 JB44ZTGP. pic.twitter.com/6y3mc02RjH — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 2, 2020

