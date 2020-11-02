Crime 2.11.2020 09:09 pm

CIT vehicle hijacked in Northriding, suspects flee with cash

Citizen reporter

No arrests have been made yet

Robbers have robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle in Northriding, Gauteng, on Monday evening and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) Brenda Muridili, security guards were collecting cash at a food outlet in Bellairs when the cash van was hijacked by two suspects with the driver still inside at about 17:30.

“The cash van was driven to Olievenhout Street and parked at an open veld before the suspects allegedly used explosives to bomb it. The suspects fled the scene with undisclosed amount of money,” Muridili told The Citizen.

Some social media users residing in the area said they heard a loud noise that left them wondering what could have happened.

No arrests have been made yet and police were appealing to anyone with information to call Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App.

According to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the robbers fled in a black Volvo and a Porsche.

