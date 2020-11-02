Crime 2.11.2020 04:09 pm

Mother charged with trafficking and selling newborn to ‘sex worker’

A mother and an alleged sex worker have appeared at the Cala Magistrate’s Court on Monday accused of trafficking a newborn baby girl.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the women appeared briefly in court on Monday, where their case was postponed, due to the non-availability of a language interpreter.

They are facing human trafficking charges after the mother allegedly sold her baby to the alleged sex worker.

It’s alleged that after the mother gave birth to the baby, she told the father that the baby had died and had been buried. However she failed to show him the grave.

She was arrested on 22 October. The alleged sex worker, who is Zimbabwean, was also arrested in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

The case has been postponed to 10 November 2020.

The accused remain in custody pending their formal bail application.

