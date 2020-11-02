20-year-old suspect arrested for killing mother and child in Ulundi

A suspect was arrested at the weekend for the murder of a 25-year-old woman and her five-year-old son in Ulundi, KZN.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the 20-year-old suspect killed Siphesihle Magwaza and Owami Magwaza in a house they stayed in together.

“It is alleged when some of the tenants – who are learners at one of the schools in Ulundi – arrived at the house to find the suspect alone on Sunday afternoon. They were also greeted by an unbearable smell coming from one of the rooms.

“The suspect demanded that the tenants should pay rent to him since the deceased was not at home, but the tenants refused to give him the money.”

Mbele said the mother’s body was found lying on the floor in her bedroom covered with a blanket while both feet were tied.

“The victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the body. A search for the child was conducted which led to the his body being found in a green bag in the garage outside the house.”

She said the child also sustained multiple stab wounds and his throat was cut.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and taken to Ulundi police station for further processing.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mahlabathini Magistrate’s Court soon.

The motive for the killing remains unknown and the investigation continues.

The KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula condemned the murder of the defenceless victims by a person who was expected to protect them.

“We will ensure a quality investigation is conducted and a well-prepared docket is sent to court for the suspect to receive the sentence he deserves,” he said.

