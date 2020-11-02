Gauteng law enforcement agencies crack down on liquor outlets

Gauteng law enforcement agencies collaborated with the provincial liquor board in cracking down on illegal and non-compliant liquor outlets at the weekend as the festive season looms.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng joined by Gauteng Traffic Police, metro police departments, Emergency Medical Services, Gauteng Liquor Board, the Department of Community Safety and other government departments, this past weekend braved the rainy weather and shut down fifteen 15 illegal or non-compliant liquor outlets across the province.

“Most of these outlets were in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg and were shut down during the intensified, integrated O Kae Molao operations led by senior management of the SAPS and the various law enforcement agencies,” Masondo said.

“In addition, 44 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and 20 for drinking in public. The owner of a popular liquor outlet in Rosebank was fined for failing to display liquor licence and for allowing patrons to leave with liquor from the on-consumption outlet.”

Masondo said 1 050 suspects were arrested across the five districts in Gauteng.

“Police in Tshwane arrested 396 people for different offences. These suspects were arrested for the commission of offences such as murder, armed robbery, rape, housebreaking and theft, possession of suspected stolen property, malicious damage to property, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless and negligent driving, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, house robbery, possession of drugs, dealing in drugs, dealing in liquor without a licence and drinking in public.

“In the West Rand, a total of 158 arrests were made during the weekend operations for crimes including possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of ammunition, possession of dangerous weapons, assault with intent to cause grievously bodily harm, sexual assault, rape and attempted murder among other crimes.

“In Ekurhuleni district, police arrested 383 suspects, while 58 were arrested in Johannesburg and 56 in Sedibeng for various serious and violent crimes that include robbery, car hijacking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, rape and murder.

“The suspects will appear in various magistrate’s court in the province.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

