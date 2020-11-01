Eastern Cape cops arrest 21-year-old man for allegedly shooting teen during argument

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

The man allegedly shot the boy during an argument in the early hours of Saturday morning, police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said.

“It is alleged a group of young people were having a party at the home of the suspect at Gobe Village, Centane, on [Friday] when an argument arose between the suspect and the 16-year-old boy,” Tonjeni said.

“The suspect is alleged to have drawn a firearm and fatally wounded the 16-year-old boy on [Saturday at about 03:00]. The boy was shot in his upper body and succumbed to his wounds at the scene.”

The man is expected to appear before the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge.

